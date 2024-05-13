Niger Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has disclosed that the State Government has sought the approval of the Federal Government through the Ministry of Works for permission to reconstruct the Lapai-Gulu-Muye federal road.

The Governor stated this during the groundbreaking ceremony of the construction of the township roads in Lapai Local Government Area.

Governor Umaru Bago, who reiterated his unwavering determination to transform the State also, revealed that the State Government is also seeking the support of the FIRS/NNPC through tax credit scheme for the road project in addition to the ones recently granted.

He said the State Government intends to renovate the General Hospital Lapai as well as revive the waterworks project that the Late former Governor of the State, Engr. Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure started from Katcha to Agaie and to Lapai.

Speaking on his Agricultural revolution, the Governor enjoined the people to key into mechanised agriculture as the government would provide the needed support for their benefit.

Similarly, the Governor was in Agaie, where he also performed the groundbreaking of township roads.

He said plans are underway for the construction of other roads in the local Government, including the road leading to Baro Port.

The Governor also assured the people that Agaie General Hospital will be renovated and equipped for improved healthcare service delivery, while the central market will also get a facelift to improve socio-economic activities.

In their separate remarks, Lapai Council Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Musa Kirikpo and the Chairman of Agaie Local Government Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Sayuti Aliyu appreciated the Governor for extending his infrastructural development to rural areas and called for sustained efforts.

The Emir of Agaie, Alhaji Yusuf Nuhu represented by Wazirin Agaie, Alhaji Abubakar Baba Alkali, and the Emir of Lapai, Alhaji Umaru Bago Tafida at their individual Emirate commended Governor Umaru Bago for his efforts at transforming the State and assured him of continued support.

Consultants for the Agaie and Lapai road projects said they would have drainage on the sides and ensure strict supervision for quality jobs.

The contractors handling the Agaie and the Lapai road constructions pledged to execute standard projects as stipulated in the contract agreements.