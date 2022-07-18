Niger Govt restates commitment to improve  healthcare of citizens

The wife of the Niger State Governor, Dr Amina Abubakar Bello has reiterated the commitment of the State government to sustaining its healthcare services by prioritizing the required partnership with relevant agencies and stakeholders in the health sector.

She gave the assurance during the flagging off Ceremony for First Round May/June 2022 Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCHW), in Minna, the state capital stressing that all resources to be provided for the wellbeing and improved healthcare services for the people.

Dr Amina Abubakar Bello urged nursing mothers and women generally to take advantage of the free services of Save Motherhood and Vaccination Services as well as imbibing good and healthy lifestyles to ensure healthy living.

The Regional Sales Co-ordinator, Northern Nigeria of Biomedical Pharmaceutical Limited, Adams Abdullahi Danjuma, explained that as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility( CSR) it is assisting to deworm 16,700 children under five years of age in Niger state out of the 250,000 targeted for the country.

Danjuma noted that the partnership was geared towards improving the Children’s nutritional intake for better health and growth while commending the state government for the collaboration in ensuring the betterment of society.

The UNICEF representative however reassured us to remain open to supporting anything that has to do with women and children especially for their safety globally hence the full immunization to improve their health standards.

The World Health Organization (WHO) representative, Pharmacist Sani Abdullahi Galadima called on the state government to ensure the provision of human resources and prompt payment of counterpart funding to enhance effective and efficient service delivery.

In a separate remark, the UNICEF representative however reassured us to remain open to supporting anything that has to do with women and children especially for their safety globally hence the full immunization to improve their health standards.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Niger Govt restates commitment to improve healthcare of citizens





Niger Govt restates commitment to improve healthcare of citizens