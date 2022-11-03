Niger govt releases N1bn to pensioners

By Tribune Online
Governor Sani-Bello

Niger State government has released the sum of N1 billion for the payment of backlogs of retirement benefits to both the state and local government retired civil servants in the state.

The Director General, Niger state pension board, Alh Nasiru Saidu Namaska stated this on Thursday at a Press conference in his office.

Namaska explained that the state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has great feelings and sympathy for the sufferings of the retired state and local governments retirees (civil servants) and decided to share the N1billion across boards to the state and local government employees (retirees).

According to the DG, over N14 billion is being expected to be expended on the total of 14,000 pensioners in the state as gratuities, with no fewer than about N2 billion in death gratuities, while the state grapples with monthly pensions to retirees worth about N3 billion, adding that the board had augmentation of N1.3 billion in respect of those who moved from old pension to new pension.

He said the government is aware of the plights of the pensioners in the state, emphasizing that henceforth, the payment would be in phases in collaboration with the local government pension board and the state chapter of the National Union of Pensioners( NUP) with the view to finally put to rest the agitations by the pensioners in the state.

 

