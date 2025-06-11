Latest NewsMetro

Niger govt receives more humanitarian support for Mokwa flood victims

Niger State Government has received eight different relief items from the North-South Power Foundation in Minna, as support for Mokwa flood victims.

The consultant on corporate social responsibility for North-South Power Foundation, Alhaji Hassan Abdullahi, who led the foundation’s delegation, explained that their visit was to commiserate with the government and people of Niger State over the recent flood disaster that happened in Mokwa LGA.

He said Niger State is their partner and an area of their operation, hence the need to support the Mokwa flood victims as part of their corporate social responsibility.

The consultant stressed that the foundation has been providing humanitarian support to vulnerable people in different communities since the inception of the company and promised to sustain its efforts.

The Commissioner for Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Ahmed Baba Suleiman, who received the items on behalf of the Niger State government, appreciated the North-South Power Foundation for the kind gesture.

He assured that the items would be distributed to the victims of the flood disaster accordingly and as soon as possible.

The items donated are 50 bags each of rice, beans, semovita, and salt, 50 cartons each of Maggi and spaghetti, 50 gallons of 5 kg each of king oil and palm oil.

