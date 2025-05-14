Niger govt receives certificates for commencement of three special agro processing zones

Niger State Government has paid and obtained certificates for the commencement of 3 Special Agro Processing Zones in the State.

The Commissioner for Ministry of Industry, Trade, Investment, and Private Sector Development, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Hamza Sarki Bello, stated this when he gave an update on the execution of some projects and initiatives of the Niger State government during a post Council briefing at the Government House, Minna.

He said the Special Agro Processing Zones are to be in Minna, Takunpara, and Mokwa, highlighting that work will commence soon at the Zones.

The Commissioner also gave an update on the Special Agro Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) and the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport free trade zone where he said agro activities are on going as the State government intends to position the free trade zone as an entry point for export and to earn Foreign Direct Investments FDIs, to the State.

He took time to explain various ongoing projects in the State, such as the Agro industrial park in Lambata, embedded with other components, including the establishment of CNG gas plants, upgrading of the NSCD suite, and the Five Star among others, saying they are at different stages of completion.

The Commissioner assured the people of the State that the projects will be completed, considering the level of commitment made by the State government and the expertise involved.

On the issue of a partnership to resuscitate the Niger State Fertiliser Company in Zungeru, signed between the immediate past administration and an Indian firm, the Commissioner said the Ministry and its Agriculture counterpart have met with the investor and addressed grey areas in the initial negotiations.

He said soon, the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding will commence where Fertiliser will be produced and the State government will off-take about 40% of fertiliser produced to ensure availability of the product to farmers in Niger State.

Speaking on programmes and policies, the Commissioner said the Niger Commodity and Export Promotion Agency under the Ministry in collaboration with the UN Women, an arm of the United Nations organisation, trained 100 women in Shea processing, provided business kits to the women and cooperatives worth N38 million, and biogas to 150 women in Bosso and Chanchaga local government areas as a pilot project.

