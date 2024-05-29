The Niger State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to guaranteeing the peace and security of the people in the state continuously, regardless of their backgrounds.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman, stated this in his message to mark the first anniversary of the present Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago-led administration in the state.

Alhaji Usman noted that effective protection of the lives and property of all citizens at all times is the fundamental constitutional responsibility of any responsible government, adding that the incumbent APC-led administration of Governor Umaru Bago attached great importance to the security of the lives and property of the citizenry.

He observed that unity, peace, and security remain vital ingredients for the progress and development of any nation, hence the need for people to live peacefully with one another so as to achieve the desired goals and aspirations.

The SSG stressed that the government would not relent in putting an end to security challenges that are bedevilling the state through collaboration with security agencies, traditional rulers, and other relevant stakeholders.

He explained that the one-year anniversary of the present administration has been eventful, emphasising that Governor Umaru Bago has taken steps to reposition the state and place it on the path of real sustainable development through his New Niger Agenda.

The SSG thereby charged the people of the state to continue to pray for Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago and his team to enable them to succeed in the task of delivering services to the state.

According to the SSG, “Nigerlites are taught to always support and pray for their leaders and people in positions of authority, and it is only when the leaders have peace of mind that they can settle down for the business of governance and administration.”

