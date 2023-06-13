The Niger State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to deliver the much-needed dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

The government stated this while speaking through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman when he played host to the Forum of 25 Local Governments APC Secretaries led by the Zone ‘B’ APC Secretary, Abdullahi Saidu in his Office.

Usman informed members of the forum that Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has many good policies and programmes that have a direct bearing on the lives of the populace, hence the need for all and sundry to support the Governor with a view to actualizing those policies and programmes.

According to the SSG, “the policies of transparency, servant-leadership, good governance, simplicity, tolerance and integrity which are the doctrine of the party has indeed opened a new chapter in our political evolution to greatness.”

He reminded members of the Forum to always uphold party supremacy for democracy to thrive in the country, adding they should continue to preach the gospel of togetherness in order to move the party and the State forward.

The SSG explained that the visit by the secretaries was an indication and confidence the forum has in the present administration’s dogged determination to propel the state to the next level of sustainable development.

In his remarks, the representative of the chairman of the forum, Abdullahi Saidu told the SSG that they were in his office to felicitate him on his appointment as the Secretary to the State Government.

The Chairman noted that the appointment of the SSG came at a time when the present administration is determined to reposition the state for a better tomorrow.

He called on the SSG to use his wealth of experience and address the issue of democratic consolidation which requires adherence to proper administrative procedures, transparency, accountability and popular participation.

