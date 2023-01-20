Niger Govt Promises To Build A Catholic Church’s Parish In Kafin-Koro

Niger State Government has said it will build a new Parish in Kafin-koro in honour of the late Rev. Fr Isaac Achi, the Priest of St. Peters and Paul Catholic Church, Kafin-koro in Paikoro local government area of the State.

Last week, the bandits set ablaze a Catholic Parish House in Kafin-koro and killed the Parish Priest, Rev. Father Isaac Achi.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, stated this when he led a high powered Government delegation to Most Rev. Martins Uzoukwu.

The Catholic Archbishop of Minna, at the St. Michael’s Catholic Cathedral, Minna, to commiserate with the Catholic Church and the Christian community over the unfortunate incident.

The SSG noted that the exit of Rev. Fr. Achi at this time is painful, but “we console the Church and the Christian community that his legacy of selfless service to God and humanity remains evergreen.

He described the Slain Priest as an exceptional Clergy who preached salvation to Parishioners and positively impacted his followers everywhere he served.

Ahmed Matane told Most Rev. Uzoukwu that the “Government will collaborate with the Catholic Diocese of Minna and other organizations in finding a lasting solution to insecurity which has become a major threat to lives and properties of the citizenry in the State.”

On behalf of the people and Government of the State, the SSG prayed to God to have mercy on the deceased’s soul and give his immediate family, members, the Catholic Diocese of Minna, and the Christian community in the State the fortitude to bear the loss.

Earlier in his remarks, the Catholic Archbishop of Minna Diocese, Most Rev. Fr. Martins Uzoukwu, applauded the SSG for a visit to commiserate with them over the unfortunate incident and described Rev. Achi as a gentle and peace-loving Priest.

The SSG was accompanied to the St. Michael’s Catholic Cathedral, Minna, by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Yusuf Suleman Liman, Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Dr. Emmanuel Musa, Commissioner for Internal Security, Hon. Emmanuel Umar, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Akilu Musa, Director General, Religious Affairs, Sheik Abubakar Mohammed Rabiu Beji, and the Chairman, Paikoro Local Government Council of the State.