Niger govt procures more vehicles to boost Police patrols in major towns

The Niger State Government has procured 25 additional vehicles to donate to the Nigeria Police Force, Niger State Command, to boost patrol operations, especially in major towns across the state.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago disclosed this at the passing-out ceremony of 50 participants from the Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 23 Minna, held at the Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre in Minna, the state capital.

He said the state government is also partnering with the Police to build barracks on the outskirts of Minna to enhance security in all corners of the state capital.

While congratulating the 50 graduating participants of SPU Base 23 Minna, the Governor appreciated the Inspector General of Police for establishing the unit and providing training for the officers.

He added that his administration will continue to support the Nigeria Police and other security agencies, as it is committed to addressing the menace of insecurity in the state.

The Commander of the Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 23 Minna, Nigeria Police Force, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Hassan Sani, explained that the SPU is a newly established unit by the Inspector General of Police to meet the increasing demand for elite protective services in the country.

He said that over the past two weeks, the 50 participants underwent a comprehensive basic training programme with a curriculum designed to instill discipline and enhance practical skills to uphold professionalism.

CSP Sani noted that during the two-week training, modules covered included VIP protection, escort and convoy movement, combat parades and formations, firearms handling and shooting range, martial arts and self-defence, first aid, and basic firefighting skills.

He commended the participants for their resilience and commitment, urging them to apply the knowledge, discipline, and values acquired as guiding principles in carrying out future assignments.

The Commander also expressed gratitude to Governor Umaru Bago for his tremendous support and partnership with the Nigeria Police Force.

The event featured a symbolic presentation of certificates to participants, a combat parade, and VIP protection simulations, among other demonstrations by the graduates of SPU 23 Minna.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE