Niger govt moves to take ownership of information centres, warns against trespassing

Niger State Government has expressed its determination to assume full control over the Area Information Centres across the state with a view of reviving them for optimal performance.

The Government stated this in a statement issued by the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Hon Muhammad Idris during a working visit to Area Information Centres in Lapai and Agaie Local Government Areas of the state.

Hon Idris explained that the visit followed a directive by the State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello to take inventory of the Information Centres across the State, adding that the incumbent APC- led administration in the State was poised at repositioning the centres to abridge communication gap, especially at the grassroots.

The Information Commissioner, in conjunction with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Joseph Kolo James who was at the Emir’s Palace, Agaie to pay a royal homage, expressed displeasure over the encroachment of the Centre’s land, while appealing for the assistance and support of the traditional ruler, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Yusuf Nuhu, saying, that government will not hesitate to recover its land from those who trespassed on its land.

Meanwhile, in his response, the Emir of Agaie, HRH. Alhaji Yusuf Nuhu represented by Garkuwan Agaie among other Palace Chiefs, which included Alhaji Usman Musa, expressed appreciation to the Commissioner and his entourage for the visit.

He thereby assured the Commissioner of the Emir and his Emirate Council of continued support to assist the state government in order to achieve the desired objective.

