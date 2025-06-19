Niger govt issues urgent flood relocation advisory to residents

Niger State government has issued a critical advisory for communities residing near riverbanks to promptly relocate to higher ground due to forecasted widespread thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

The advisory aims to mitigate the risk of potential flooding disasters, especially considering the state’s susceptibility to flooding with over 2,000 communities across 15 local government areas situated alongside rivers.

“We need to be proactive to avoid experiencing another Mokwa disaster,” said Hon. Jonathan Vatsa, Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication, Media, and Strategy.

Vatsa highlighted the pressing need for immediate action to ensure the safety of those living in vulnerable areas, citing the recent flash floods in Mokwa that claimed over 200 lives and resulted in substantial property damage.

The government plans to implement a statewide awareness campaign to educate the population on the importance of moving to safer locations during the rainy season. Residents will have the opportunity to return home once the season concludes.

The government is also calling on traditional, community, and religious leaders to assist in disseminating information and encouraging adherence to flood warnings.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency’s recent weather outlook forecasts early morning thunderstorms in northern states, including Kaduna, Adamawa, and Taraba, with heavier rainfalls expected across various regions.

The government urges residents to heed the warnings and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.