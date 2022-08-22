Niger govt holds stakeholders’ workshop on At Risk Children Programme tomorrow

Arrangements have been concluded on a two-day sakeholders’ workshop on the At-Risk Children Programme (ARC-P) scheduled to take place between tomorrow (Tuesday) and Wednesday, at the Haske Luxury Hotel, Tunga, Minna, the state capital.

Secretary to Niger State Government ( SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, stated this in a press statement issued and made available to the newsmen at the weekend in Minna.

The statement explained further that ARC-P, which is a solution to the prolonged and well-documented vulnerabilities of children who have lacked social protection and the luxury of basic formal education, is an initiative of the Federal Government under the Office of the Vice President, led by the Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment.

The statement further disclosed that Niger State had already keyed into the project with a view to implementing all or some of the seven ARC-P pillars that include basic literacy and numeracy, health and nutrition, entrepreneurial, financial literacy and vocational skills.

Others, according to the statement are: creativity and digital skills, agriculture, environment and climate change, security, sports and life skills as well as incentivisation intervention package for the out- of -school children.

A Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Maryam Uwais, will serve as the Special Guest of Honour on the occasion, while the wife of the state governor, Dr Amina Abubakar Bello, is expected to be the Guest of Honour, the statement stated.

It was further disclosed that the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, is to be the Royal Father of the Day, while the SSG, will be the host.

