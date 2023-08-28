The Niger State Government has finalised plans to host a grand reception in honour of the recently appointed Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The event, organised in collaboration with President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, distinguished Senators, Members of the House of Representatives, and the State House of Assembly, aims to recognise and celebrate their appointments.

According to a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman, the reception will also extend its appreciation to honourable Commissioners, Special Advisers, and other Political Appointees.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre in Minna, starting at 8:00 p.m.

The event’s Special Guests of Honour include their Royal Highnesses, Etsu Nupe, and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Abubakar Yahaya, alongside other Emirs.

The Chief Host of the reception will be the Governor, Hon. Muhammed Umaru Bago.

Expected attendees encompass Party Leaders, Distinguished Senior Citizens, and government functionaries. All dignitaries are requested to be seated before 7:00 p.m. on the stated date, ensuring the smooth commencement of the event.

