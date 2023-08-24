The incumbent Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago-led administration in Niger State has reiterated the determination of the state government to ensure that all the 25 local government councils in the state, will soon be repositioned to be more viable, purposeful and result oriented to drive the policies of the state government.

The government dropped the hints while speaking through the Hon.Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Mu’azu Hamidu Jantabo shortly after his assumption of office on Wednesday during an interactive session with the neswmen in his office at the State Secretariat, Minna, adding that this is the only way through which any meaningful development could be achieved for effective service delivery at the grassroots level.

Alhaji Hamidu Jantabo, who identified lack of funds as a major factor confronting the smooth operation of local government councils in the state, emphazised that such problems must be addressed squarely.

According to him, 15, out of the 25 local government councils in Niger are presently not viable without the current practice of joint accounts between the Councils and the state government, highlighting that such system will only be sustained for the time being.

On the security and well-being of the local government councils, the Commissioner disclosed that plans were underway by state government to equip members of the Vigilante Corps to enable them discharge their duties diligently.

Jantabo further explained that traditional rulers as custodians of people’s culture and tradition will be included on security matters to further expand their level of engagement to achieve the desired objectives.

He stated further that they were working round the clock to address all bottlenecks hindering the collection of Internally Generated Revenue(IGR) in the state by reinforcing appreciable synergy between the ministry and collecting agency for maximum benefit and optimal performance.

