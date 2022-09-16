Niger govt. distributes relief items worth N40m to flood victims in Kontagora LGA

Niger State Government has donated relief materials which included food and Non- food items to the victims of the recent floods disaster in the Kontagora local government areas of the state.

This was disclosed as the government’s efforts to cushion the effects of the hardships caused by the unfortunate incident on the people in the Council areas.

The Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSSEMA), Malam Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, stated this at the Palace of Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora (Emir of Kotagora), HRM Alhaji Muhammadu Barau, Muazu111, on Friday during the distribution of the relief items estimated at several millions of naira to the representatives of the seven affected communities.

Distribution of the relief materials to the representatives of the victims of the flood disaster was presented to the victims by a representative of the State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello who was unavoidably absent at the occasion and was represented by the Hon. Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Malam Kabir Abbass Musa in conjunction with his counterpart, Hon. Commissioner of Works and Infrastructural Development, Malam Sani Mamman Lafiya. The victims of the flood disaster in Kontagora Emirate were advised to relocate to safer areas allocated to them in view of the fact that compensation has since been paid to people living within the flood plains long ago. According to the NSEMA Boss, “Items presented include 300 of 50kg bags of rice, 200 bags of 50kg bags of maize, 150pieces of 25 litres Jerrycans of palm, and 150pieces of 25litres of Jerry and of vegetable oil including 600 textile materials, 300 blankets, 300mats, 50 bags of Salts and 50 cartons of Maggi Cubes among others.

Meanwhile, some of the victims who took turns to appreciate the state government and NSEMA for the kind gestures said “it will cushion the effects of our hardships, even though we are currently staying and taking refuge with our relations and friends in kontagora town.

Also, the Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, represented by Madakin Kontagora appreciated the state Governor for his prompt response and also his humanitarian strides in alleviating the suffering of IDPs across the state.