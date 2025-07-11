Niger govt distributes 3,500 life jackets to Riverine communities

Niger State Government has officially launched the distribution of 3,500 life jackets to riverine areas in the state as part of its efforts to protect the lives and property of waterway users.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Hajiya Hadiza Idfris Kuta, along with other top government officials, inaugurated the distribution at the Farm Center in Minna.

She expressed her delight at the developmental efforts of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago as well as the measures taken so far to address the challenges bedevilling the riverine communities across the State.

The Hon. Commissioner, Hajiya Hadiza Idris Kuta stated that the initiative was aimed to curb the alarming rate of boat mishaps l and fatalities in these communities, stressing that it is a response to the recurring boat accidents caused by human error, inadequate equipment, and non-compliance with safety regulations, thereby informed a series of awareness campaigns by the government.

Hajiya Hadiza Idris Kuta emphasized the necessity of wearing life jackets, saying that any boat driver who violates the “No Jackets, No Traveling” rule will face the full wrath of the law.

She also thanked Governor Umaru Bago for providing adequate facilities to reduce the incidence of boat mishaps, which have significantly decreased since the start of his administration.

The Area Manager of the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority in charge of the Niger-Kwara region, Mr. Akapo Adeboye reiterated the importance of life jacket usage among waterway users.

He called on boat owners and operators to ensure proper usage of the jackets whenever traveling along the waterways, highlighting the national priority of safety in this regard.

The Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Niger State, Zakaria Iliyazu, reaffirmed the state’s commitment to enforcing waterway safety standards and supporting federal and state initiatives aimed at reducing accidents. He assured that enforcement efforts would continue.

Also, the Chairman of the Boat Owners Association, Niger State chapter, Athairu Bawa Isah, noted that the distribution of life jackets will significantly enhance marine safety and help prevent further mishaps.

Other speakers praised the initiative by the ministry for its proactive commitment to safety, awareness, and the protection of citizens’ lives, particularly in riverine communities where water transportation is vital for their livelihoods.

The life jackets were provided through the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy for distribution to riverine communities in the state.