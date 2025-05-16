Niger govt disowns viral list of alleged sponsored pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

Niger State Government has distanced itself from the list making the rounds on social media platforms as the government sponsored intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

The Chief press Secretary to the Governor of Niger State, Bologi Ibrahim, explained that the state government is not the originator of such list, adding that government policies and programmes including those related to sponsored pilgrims are formulated and properly implemented through formal and official platforms.

He accused some social media users of being too desperate to discredit government activities by creating and circulating false, misleading and unverified information despite the government efforts in building a New Niger.

Bologi Ibrahim said it is important for social media users to verify the authenticity of information from credible sources before sharing or acting on it.

He explained that Niger government sponsored pilgrims policy only covers health workers, Pilgrims Board officials and other critical stakeholders which is primarily to provide assistance and medical services as well as ensure smooth hajj operation.

Malam Bologi stated further that government policies, relating to sponsored pilgrims, are usually carried out through official channels.

He thereby, urged the public and social media influencers to disregard the list in circulation on Social Media platforms, saying, it does not emanate from us.

