Niger govt commiserates with Etsu Nupe, Nupe kingdom over death of Shaba Nupe

Niger State government has commiserated with the entire people of Nupe Kingdom and the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar over the death of Shaba Nupe, Alhaji Abdulmalik Ndayako who died in Bida after a protracted illness.

Speaking on behalf of the State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, the Secretary to the State Government ( SSG) Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, stated that the late Shaba Nupe was an exceptional personality, warmth, and charisma, adding that those were sterling qualities that shall greatly be missed by the people of Nupe Kingdom, Niger State and traditional institutions in Nigeria.

He said “the deceased lived an exemplary and most inspiring life, just as he motivated and touched so many lives in so many ways.”

“On behalf of the government and people of Niger State, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and also commiserated with the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar and the entire people of Nupe Kingdom over the demise of Alhaji Alhaji Abdulmalik Ndayako, Shaba Nupe,” SSG stated.

He prayed Almighty Allah (SWT) to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest, reward him with Jannatul Firdausi and grant the entire family, Nupe Kingdom the courage to bear the irreparable loss.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Niger govt commiserates Niger govt commiserates

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Niger govt commiserates Niger govt commiserates

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE