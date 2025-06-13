Niger govt carries out Mokwa flood review assessment

Niger State government said it has carried out review assessment of the Mokwa flood disaster that killed hundreds of people and rendered thousands of people homeless.

It said the review was also aimed at measuring the level of impact and analysing the response efforts put in place for the victims and the bereaved families of the flood disaster.

The state governor, Mohammed Bago, stated this during an assessment tour to the troubled areas in company of the deputy governor, Yakubu Garba.

The governor directed the immediate evaluation and evacuation of the victims and internally displaced persons from temporary camp to rented apartments in the town.

During the review response, Governor Bago approved N1 billion for the state government’s ongoing relief efforts.

Received by the Etsu Nupe and chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar and Ndalile of Mokwa, the village head of Mokwa, the governor evaluated the level of damage of the Nigerian Railway Corporation’s track and bridge, calling on contractors to expedite work to address the devastation of the flood.

The governor noted that the state government will provide adequate land and access roads for the construction of new housing layout for victims and families, saying that the state’s Green Economy Initiative will be applied to construct climate change ecological drainage in and around Mokwa town.

The governor approved and directed the immediate release of 50 trucks of grains and approved the N15 million to Rabbah community for the alternative bridge construction carried out by the youth.

Speaking, the Etsu Nupe and Nda Lile of Mokwa thanked the state governor for carrying out the flood response review, reiterating that the flood review response is significant for the state’s relief effort.

The state Permanent Secretary, environment and Climate Change, Alhaji Idris Usman Gbogan, said the state government is working with the federal authorities and relevant stakeholders towards reclaiming the devastated flood site in Mokwa town, down to Rabbah.

He noted that Mokwa Local Government Area is prone to the activities of charcoal producers that contribute to the deforestation of the area that caused the flood.

It will be noted that the Gubernatorial Flood Review Response, carried out by the governor, has called on the people of Mokwa and Rabbah towns to desist from building on the coastal plain and river flood plains and avoid dumping refuse into waterways or drainages.

READ ALSO: Niger govt receives more humanitarian support for Mokwa flood victims