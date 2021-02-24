Niger govt begins demolition of illegal structures on road reservation

The acting general manager, Niger State Urban Development Board (NSUDB), Mr Muhammed Daba, says the state government has commenced the demolition of illegal structures on road reservations in urban areas in the state.

Daba noted that the activity which started from Chanchaga Local Government Area, Minna, the state capital, would be extended to other cities of the state.

He said, “Development control is a routine activity of our board. The exercise, which we commenced recently, is an ongoing exercise and it will continue until all the illegal structures are removed.

“The development control exercise covers all the urban areas in the state. We started from Chanchaga Local Government Area and from there, our plan is to move to Suleja Local Government Area and other urban areas in the state.”

He further stated that the board has given prior notice to those who erected the illegal structures on the road reservations, saying they are not supposed to do so.

According to him, “we have notified them earlier to remove the illegal structures before we started the demolition exercise. Under the law, we are not obliged to notify them. If you are occupying an illegal piece of land, you don’t have any right of ownership. As far as government is concerned, it must be removed.

“However, we are magnanimous enough to have informed them ahead some months ago through the vacation notice but COVID-19 has delayed us till this time, otherwise the demolition would have been carried out a time long before now.

“The urban centres are the first in line, when government is desirous of renewal of activities in the urban areas. Take for instance, on the road we are now, people have started encroaching on the reservations after its construction some four years ago which is not proper. This is the reason, why we are moving round to remove the illegal structures,” he maintained.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that some youths were said to have attacked some members of staff of the board during the exercise.

Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Niger State, Nas Abdullahi, confirmed the incident, saying some staff members of the board were attacked during the exercise and a driver of the board was injured.

“It is true that some staff members of NSUDB were attacked but none of the security officers at the scene was affected because they were able to overpower the youth.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Dropped Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week (February 14 to 20), 5,849 new cases were reported in the country, the lowest in seven weeks.

The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the December 27 to January 2 week, when it reported 5,681 cases…

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…Senate screens service chiefs designate