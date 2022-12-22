Niger govt approves aquaculture policy to boost investment

The Niger State Government has approved the Aquaculture Policy, the Commissioner for Livestock and Fisheries, Alhaji Haruna Dukku disclosed.

He stated this while speaking to newsmen shortly after the presentation of the aquaculture policy document to the state executive council at the Government House, Minna.

The Commissioner said that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) was invited by the state to look into the aquaculture potentials of the state and have added value to the policy.

He also added that “the policy will ease fish business and anything underwater.”

Also speaking, the Niger state Agro Business Manager for USAID Feed the Future Nigeria Agro Business Investment Activity, Mr. Nosa Osunde, who led the team to the government house to present the policy document said the policy was worked on for a couple of months.

He said inputs were made from the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, the Private sector, and the Fishery Association as well as other relevant stakeholders in the state.

Mr. Osunde explained that the policy is basically to provide enabling environment for aquaculture in the state and to boost aquaculture activities and investment in Niger state.

