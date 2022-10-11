Niger gov’s wife charges parents on girl-child education

The wife of Niger State Governor, Doctor Amina Abubakar Bello has reiterated her resolve to continue to advocate and raise awareness about eliminating those obstacles that hold back the girl child from achieving their full potential.

Doctor Amina made this assertion in her message to mark the international world day for girl child education.

She stressed that girls have globally proven over time that when allowed access to education, skill acquisition and opportunities they will not only be agents of change but positive role models in society.

The wife of the state Governor, therefore, charged policymakers and governments at all levels to re-engineer their policies to accommodate the girl child and allow their voices to be heard as well as to be inclusive in governance.

Doctor Amina Bello added that there is a need for governments to lay emphasis on investing in the future of the girl child’s capacity and potential, by providing them with a conducive environment for education and learning, so as to better identify and explore their full potential.

She thereby urged parents to accept the need for allowing the girl child to acquire education in order to make them better citizens who can contribute to the socio-economic stability of the family and by extension their various communities.