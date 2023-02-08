Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) to explore all avenues at its disposal to ensure the exploration of the oil potentials of the Bida Basin.

Governor Sani Bello stated this when he paid courtesy visit to the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC, Mele Kyari in Abuja.

He appreciated the NNPC for the work carried out in the Bida Basin Frontier in the past, adding that the Company should commence work since crude oil is being discovered in most northern parts of the country.

“I know the work you have done in Bida Basin, we have discussed in the past I know you are making all efforts to explore the potentials in Bida Basin, he said.

The Governor commended the NNPC for the activities they have been carrying out, especially in the areas of roads and other infrastructure.

According to him, the NNPC has played an important role in the development of Ibrahim Babangida Badamasi University,( IBBU) Lapai, and also the construction of a hospital in Minna.

He added that the name of Mele Kyari would never be forgotten in the state-owned university considering the investment the NNPC was making in the institution.

Responding, the NNPC GCEO, Kyari, noted that Niger State occupies an important position that has made it critical for the company, pointing out that aside housing two of its strategic depots, most of the company’s pipelines passed through the state.

The GCEO added that the possibility of finding crude oil in the state was positive, saying, “they will search for the oil using the best technology”.

“We are re-validating the data, conducting some other ecological application that will help us in making sure we get oil in Niger State.

“But take it from the geological setting, we believe very strongly that there is the prospect of oil in Niger State”, he said.

The NNPC boss said that all they were doing for the state is an obligation as the company belongs to Nigerians.

Meanwhile, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello was accompanied by the Chairman, Niger State Traditional Council of Chiefs, Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, Estu Agaie, Alhaji Yusuf Nuhu, members of the National Assembly among whom is the State APC Gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago, and members of the state executive council among others.