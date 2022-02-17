Niger governor tasks corps members on nation-building

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, has charged corps members deployed to the state to keep the flag of the scheme flying by contributing positively to the development of Nigeria.

Governor Sani-Bello gave the charge at the passing out ceremony of the 2021 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 corps members held at the 123 quarters parade ground, Minna.

The governor, represented by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, enjoined the corps members to allow the lessons of selflessness and humility learned during their service year to guide them in the obvious realities of life after service.

According to Governor Sani-Bello, “Niger State is ready to welcome corps members that would like to stay back in the state after their service year.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He noted that government is aware of the high level of discipline, dedication, and patriotism exhibited by the corps members throughout their service year while commending them for the sense of maturity, loyalty, hard work, and spirit of perseverance.

In his remarks, Matane, represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services, Musa Rogo Ibrahim, disclosed that the NYSC Governing Board would ensure the improvement of the general welfare of corps members in the state in order to make their stay a memorable one.

Matane appreciated the support given to the NYSC by Governor Sani -Bello and urged him not to relent.

Earlier in her welcome address, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi, acknowledged the collective and individual contributions of corps members to their host communities, especially in the areas of health, education, agriculture, and rural infrastructures of the economy.