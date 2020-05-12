Niger governor swears in Magama LG chairman

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State on Monday was sworn into office Alhaji Safiyanu Yahaya of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Chairman of Magama Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was in line with the High Court ruling that nullified the Nov. 30, 2019 local government election of Magama on the ground of pre-election offence.

Bello advised Yahaya to be committed to serving the people that stood by him to become victorious.

In his remarks, Yahaya described the governor as “a man of justice who demonstrated his respect for the rule of law by acting in compliance with the directive of the court.”

Bello said that in spite of political differences, the government respected the decision of the court and inaugurated him into office.

“I want to commend the court on its ruling and my people that stood by me to ensure my victory, also the governor for respecting the court order,” he said.

NAN recalls that the High Court 5 sitting in Minna in March ordered the State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Salihu Ubandoma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the elected Chairman of Magama.

The court ordered that a certificate of return be issued to Yahaya of the PDP as the duly elected chairman of the council.

