Niger governor, Sen. Nnamani to lead APC reconciliation committee to Ondo, Edo

Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello and former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani have been appointed to separately lead the All Progressives Congress (APC) reconciliation committee to Ondo and Edo States respectively.

The appointment of the former Senate President and Governor Bello was made public after approval by the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC).

National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena who revealed this in a statement issued on behalf of the committee said that the appointment “is in line with the process of true reconciliation among leaders and members of the party at all levels, announced by the National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni.”

Other members of the Edo committee chaired by Senator Nnamani are the Minister of Works, Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN); Fetus Keyamo (SAN); Prof. Tahir Mamman; Mrs Margaret Okadigbo; Barr. Sanusi Musa and Hon. Abdul-Rahman Kawu Sumaila who is to serve as secretary to the committee.

The Ondo State Reconciliation Committee has Sen. Adamu Aliero, Sen. Bamidele Opeyemi, Gambon Magaji CON, Mr Jasper Azuwatalum, Hajiya Binta Muazu and Hon. Iquo Inyang as members while Mr Shina Pellar will serve as secretary.

