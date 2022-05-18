Niger Governor, Sani Bello appoints seven new commissioners

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has sworn in the newly appointed seven Commissioners in the state, charging them to add value to the various ministries they are being posted.

While addressing the newly sworn-in commissioners at the Council Chambers of the State Government House, Minna, on Wednesday, the Governor said the new Commissioners were selected to serve based on the wealth of experience they have garnered.

He said, “let me congratulate you and your families for this day. You were selected not by mistake nor by accident, we did a thorough check on each of you”.





The Governor noted that even though his administration is about to come to an end, the newly appointees need to put in their best in their various ministries to open more opportunities for them in the state.

He further added that ” Our decision to make you part of this government today is based on recommendations we have received so far about you.

“I have no doubt, you will add value within the one year of your coming at this critical stage. As far as I am concerned, the activities of this government are winding up. Therefore, there is no time to make a difference, but see it as an opportunity to serve and if you put in your best, it will open more doors for you”.

The new commissioners include; Abraham Umar, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Lafiya, Habila Daniel Galadima, Hon. Mohammed Usman Tinau, Kabiru Abbas, Umaru Musa Emmanuel and Yusuf Gunu.

