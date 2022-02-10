Niger governor re-emphasizes need for FG’s assistance, support

Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger State has called on the Federal Government to come to his aid over the deplorable security situation bedevilling the state.

Addressing journalists in Niger State on Wednesday through his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel-Barje, Governor Sani-Bello said the constant increase in daily killings of Nigerians, the abductions of several others and the setting ablaze of residential buildings and farms houses including food items by bandits is becoming a serious thing of concern.

The governor noted that “Apart from Maiduguri in Borno State where Boko Haram insurgents groups are operating now, Niger State is worst-hit in loss of lives of Nigerian citizens on daily basis.

“The State Government registered dismay over a situation where the bandits in most cases overpowered the local vigilante groups and the conventional security operatives hence the need for Federal Government’s urgent intervention.

“Despite the establishment of situation/control room, where credible intelligence is been reported to the security agencies for prompt, rapid response, much assistance is still needed from the Federal Government to curb this menace,” said the CPS.

The state government, through the Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development, Chieftaincy Affairs, and Internal Security had recently announced rewards for those who are ready to supply credible intelligence on the terrorists.

“We must also acknowledge the fact that the evil activities of these terrorists have brought setbacks in the actualization of government projects such as the Multi-Billion Naira Bibi Grazing Reserve, road projects within the affected community,” he lamented.

The governor has also supported the Internationally Displaced Persons (IDPs) with relief materials and personally visited some of the affected communities to empathize with them.

The Chief Press Secretary explained that Governor Sani-Bello has signed the Vigilante Corps Law in a bid to unify the numerous voluntary Local security groups, operating in the state, and to give them the legal backing to carry arms so as to complement the efforts of the conventional security agencies in the fight against terrorism in the state.

She added that the governor had recently visited camps of security operatives at different times to boost their Morales.