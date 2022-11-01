Niger governor presents N238bn 2023 appropriation bill to state assembly

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central States Governors’ Forum (NCSGF), Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has presented N238,924,457,782.47 Appropriation Bill christened the 2023 ‘Budget of Consolidation and Transition’ before the State House of Assembly.

In what apparently is the last budget presentation by the incumbent APC-led administration, Governor Sani Bello said the fiscal estimate is designed to consolidate his past achievements in moving the state forward and called on the incoming administration to seriously explore the abundant opportunities available in agriculture, tourism, and mineral resources to boost the state’s internally generated revenue.

The 2023 budget, which is 2.96percent higher than the 2022 appropriation, is made up of N91,044,745,351.31 or 38.11 percent recurrent expenditure while N147,879,712,431.16 or 61.89 percent is proposed for capital expenditure.

Governor Sani Bello noted that the proposed budget is expected to be financed by the Statutory Allocation of N61,094,737,097.00 representing 25.57 percent, Value Added Tax (VAT) of N35,616,260,802.00 or 14.90 percent, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of N22,519,483,986.00 or 9.43 percent, Excess Crude/Other Revenue of N4,257,726,144 or 1.78 percent and Capital Receipts of N115,436,249,753.47 or 48.30 percent.

While emphasizing on the need to look inward to grow the state’s economy, the governor reiterated the necessity for the review of its IGR, stressing that attention would be given to infrastructural development to attract private sector investment to enhance earnings.

In this regard, the economic sector has the highest estimate of N98,786,069,351.92 or 66.80 percent of the capital expenditure.

The social sector is earmarked N38,442,105,896.73 (26.00 percent), administrative sector has N9,326,537,182.51 or 6.30 percent, while the law and justice sector gets N1,325,000,000.00 representing 0.90 percent.





The governor stated that the administration will continue to support farmers and boost agricultural productivity in view of the sector’s obvious, strategic importance as the major occupation of the state’s teeming population and the backbone of its economy.

“We will intensify effort to complete the Bobi Grazing Reserve and revamp others. As a potential source of revenue, the state government will continue to solicit the support of appropriate federal government agencies and private investors to develop our tourism potentials. We will also encourage solid minerals development in order to diversify the state’s economy,” he added.

He said the state government will, in the 2023 fiscal year, prioritize the completion of the numerous road projects that have attained 80-90percent completion level as well as conclude those already initiated while directing contractors to resume back to their respective sites immediately.

The governor appreciated the speaker and other members of the State Assembly as well as the judiciary for their continued cooperation with the executive arm in an effort to collectively improve the quality of life of the people of the state.

He also expressed gratitude to all Nigerlites for their abiding faith in his administration.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Niger State House of Assembly, Abdullahi Bawa Wuse, commended the executive arm for the presentation of the 2023 budget estimates and assured of commitment to ensure quick passage of the appropriation bill.

The speaker also promised to collectively work with the executive and relevant agencies to vigorously improve on the IGR of the state for the betterment of all.