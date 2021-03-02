Niger governor mourns Emir of Kagara, describes him as symbol of humility, patience

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central Governors Forum, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has received with great shock the news of the death of Emir of Kagara, Alhaji Salihu Tanko.

The governor in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday in Minna described the death of the Emir as collosal loss to the state in general and the Kagara Emirate in particular.

He said: “We have lost a First Class Emir, a member of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, an Octogenarian and an Elder Statesman whose wise counsel has been of immense value to this administration and those before it in the state.”

The governor described the late Emir of Kagara as a symbol of humility, patience and a peace-loving person who has brought immense unity and progress to his emirate, adding that he would be greatly missed.

Governor Bello commiserated with the Etsu Nupe and Chairman Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the immediate family and entire people of Kagara Emirate, and prayed Allah to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest in Jannatul Firdausi and the family the fortitude to be strong in this trying times.

Alhaji Salihu Tanko, who died Tuesday, in Kagara, headquarters of Rafi Local Government, was born on April 5, 1930, at Tegina and left behind wives, children and grandchildren.

He was appointed District Head of Tegina in 1971 and became a Second Class Chief of Kagara in 1982 and subsequently elevated to the status of a First Class Emir in 1991.

The statement further described the deceased Alhaji Tanko as a disciplinarian to the core.

