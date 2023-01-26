Niger Governor lifts curfew on Lambata town

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has directed the total lifting of the curfew on Lambata Town in Gurara Local Government Area of the State .

The curfew was earlier imposed on the on 15th January, from 6:00pm to 6:00am as a result of a violent clash that led to the killing of the Village Head of Lambata, Alhaji Muhammed Abdulsafur.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane explained that the lifting of the curfew began from yesterday, (Thursday) 26th January, 2023.

The SSG revealed that the curfew was lifted having reviewed the security situation and return of peace to Lambata Town and environs.

“The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Ogundele Ayodeji has personally visited Lambata Town and has since commenced investigation that led to the killing of the Village Head, stressing that arrests has also been made in connection with the violent clash”, the statement noted.

The SSG urged the people of Lambata and Nigerlites as a whole to always be law abiding and remain peaceful with one another regardless of social, political or religious affiliations.

According to the SSG, “security agencies have been directed to ensure the safety of lives and property of the people of the area”.

Ahmed Matane noted that the Governor thanked the residents of Lambata Town for their understanding in complying with the curfew.

It would be recalled that the Governor had earlier declared curfew in Lambata following a violent clash that led to the killing of it’s Village Head, Alhaji Muhammed Abdulsafur.