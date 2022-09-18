Niger Governor condoles Akeredolu over mother’s  death  

Governor Sani Bello in a statement enjoined the Akeredolu family to take solace in God and be comforted by the fact that their mother lived a successful and fulfilled life.
“Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the demise of your mother. It is really not pleasant news but you must understand that death is a necessary end to all mortals.
“You should be comforted that your mother lived a fulfilled life”, he said.
Money Ritual: I Paid N30,000 For Two Human Skulls —Suspect
THE intervention of the Atiba unit of the Amotekun Corps in Oyo Town, Oyo State, saved two men, Ganiyu Maruf and Bashiru Basit, from being lynched on Thursday after they were found in possession of two human skullss….
Kaduna-Based Journalist Offers To Donate A Kidney To Ekweremadu’s Ailing Daughter
A Kaduna-based journalist and farmer, John Femi Adi, has expressed his willingness to donate one of his kidneys to Sonia, the ailing daughter of the former deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremaduu…
Did Ibrahim Babangida Truly Plan To Hand Over To Ibrahim Babangida?
(A review by Lasisi Olagunju, Ph.D of the book: Nigeria’s Aborted Third Republic And The June 12 Debacle: Reporters’ Account).This collection is an admirable effort at doing two things: One, proving that twenty children could spectacularly ‹work›…..
2023: Northern PDP Elders Back Ayu
ELDERS of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the northern part of the country rose from a meeting in Kaduna on Friday with a resolution to give its backing to Senator Iyorchia Ayu, to continue as the national chairman of the party….