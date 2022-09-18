Niger Governor condoles Akeredolu over mother’s  death  

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State and Chairman of the North-central state Governors’ Forum (NCSGF) has commiserated with his Ondo State counterpart, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu over the demise of his mother, Lady Grace Akeredolu.

Governor Sani Bello in a statement enjoined the Akeredolu family to take solace in God and be comforted by the fact that their mother lived a successful and fulfilled life.

“Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the demise of your mother. It is really not pleasant news but you must understand that death is a necessary end to all mortals.

“You should be comforted that your mother lived a fulfilled life”, he said.