Mokwa flood: Niger gov flags off distribution of palliatives to victims

Niger Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has flagged off the distribution of palliatives and compensation to victims of the recent flood disaster in Mokwa Local Government Area (LGA).

The devastating flood has shattered many hopes and aspirations, with 209 people confirmed dead, 458 households affected, and 3,534 persons displaced.

Several people are still missing, and properties worth billions of naira have been destroyed.

The Governor, while speaking through his Deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba on Tuesday, said; “This indeed is devastating, but we are more than resolute to pick up our pieces and find our trajectory of life again, adding that the Government of Umaru Mohammed Bago is more than willing to facilitate the rebuilding and recovery processes”.

The Governor stressed the disaster has shattered many hopes and aspirations, as the past few days have been daunting and bleak.

According to him, “The Governor of Niger, Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Umaru Mohammed Bago has been relentless in his quest to find and provide succor for the people of Mokwa. He shares in your grief and is not hesitant to sanction any action that would ameliorate this pain.

“The Governor has demonstrated this commitment by approving a billion naira as funds for the compensation to the victims, this is in addition to the approval for the reconstruction of roads and bridges at the sum of Seven Billion Naira (#7,000,000,000.00).”

Other relief packages, he noted, include bags of rice, millet, guinea corn, and maize, emphasising that he has directed that each of the affected 458 Households should be given One Million Naira (#1,000,000.00).

“In addition, each of these 458 Households will be given 25 bags of assorted grains, namely: 10 bags of rice, 5 bags of maize, 5 bags of Sorghum, and 5 bags of millet.”

Furthermore, the Governor also directed the payment of One Million Naira #1,000,000.00 each to the next of kin of all the 209 corpses recovered and buried.

Also, for the 280 houses and 31 shops destroyed, each house and shop owner shall receive N500,000.

Governor Umaru Bago explained that this is the first step in the rebuilding and recovery efforts of his administration, just as he assured of his solidarity as he moves to restore hope and revive the economic and social lives of the people.

Consequently, he said, “We must be resolute with the assurances of better prospects, saying that disasters and disappointments should spur the entire people of Niger State to break the limited barriers of life.

“We should rise above this setback and aim for our future.For the umpteenth time, we are with you through thick and thin”.