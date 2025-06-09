Latest News

Niger gov donates N1bn to flood victims in Mokwa

Sikiru Obarayese
Gov Bago, Niger governor on major roads, Dantata Foundation’s CEO lauds Bago, Anyone with dreadlocks, thuggery youth restiveness, The Governor directed the Head of Service, Abubakar Sadiq Idris to work out modalities for proper implementation of the policy, maternity leave for civil servants in Niger

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has announced a donation of N1 billion to the victims of the recent flood disaster in Mokwa Local Area of the state.

Governor Bago made the donation during an on-site assessment of the houses destroyed by the flood.

He emphasised the importance of staying away from waterways and floodplains to protect lives and property.

While expressing his condolences to the flood victims, the Governor promised that all cash and material donations from the federal government, well-meaning individuals, government agencies, and donor organizations would be utilized for their intended purposes.

Governor Umaru Bago restated the state government’s resolve to construct a permanent drainage system in Mokwa town and concrete bridges to curtail the reoccurrence of the disaster.

He lauded those who supported the affected victims in no small measure, saying that the state government would do everything possible to resettle those affected by the flood directly or indirectly.

The Governor had also advised the Islamic teachers in the area to always ensure that they document all the pupils under their care, in order to trace them when missing.

He had earlier prayed for the reposed of the souls of those who lost their lives during the flood.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article extradition process against Simon Ekpa, Nigeria rescued from P&ID scam Why we discontinued criminal charge against Fidelity Bank boss — AGF
Next Article President Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi FG responsible for Labour Party crisis, Obi insists

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×