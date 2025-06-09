Niger gov donates N1bn to flood victims in Mokwa

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has announced a donation of N1 billion to the victims of the recent flood disaster in Mokwa Local Area of the state.

Governor Bago made the donation during an on-site assessment of the houses destroyed by the flood.

He emphasised the importance of staying away from waterways and floodplains to protect lives and property.

While expressing his condolences to the flood victims, the Governor promised that all cash and material donations from the federal government, well-meaning individuals, government agencies, and donor organizations would be utilized for their intended purposes.

Governor Umaru Bago restated the state government’s resolve to construct a permanent drainage system in Mokwa town and concrete bridges to curtail the reoccurrence of the disaster.

He lauded those who supported the affected victims in no small measure, saying that the state government would do everything possible to resettle those affected by the flood directly or indirectly.

The Governor had also advised the Islamic teachers in the area to always ensure that they document all the pupils under their care, in order to trace them when missing.

He had earlier prayed for the reposed of the souls of those who lost their lives during the flood.

