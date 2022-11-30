Niger gov calls for stiffer penalty on erring Engineers in Nigeria

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has appealed to the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) to ensure strict penalties for erring Engineers in the country.

Governor Sani Bello made the call when the President of the Council and his entourage visited him at the Government House, Minna.

The Governor expressed concern over the rising cases of collapsed buildings in Nigeria and the negative effect of comprising the standard of projects, especially infrastructure.

He said when erring Engineers were identified and sanctioned accordingly, it would help change the narrative.

While assuring of his continued support to COREN, the Governor acknowledged the benefits of partnering with the Council in the area of infrastructural development.

Earlier, the President, of COREN, Engineer Ali Rabiu, explained that they were in Minna for the inauguration of the state technical committee.

Engineer Rabiu said the committee when inaugurated, is expected to monitor all engineering projects in the state to ensure engineering is practised in accordance with global standards.

The President expressed optimism that with the Committee in Niger State, there would be value for money as regards infrastructural development.

He said most of the building collapse and low standard of road projects are mostly due to the involvement of quacks stressing that the Council has a mechanism of sanctioning members that commit infractions and will not hesitate to activate it whenever any member is found wanting.

The President noted that the state technical committee was to be established in all the 36 states of the federation and so far, Niger state is the 18th to be inaugurated.

He appreciated the Governor for providing them with land to construct their office complex.

