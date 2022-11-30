Niger gov calls for stiffer penalty on erring Engineers in Nigeria

•Assures Of His Unalloyed Suport

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Governor Bello fixes NEC meeting, judicial commission to investigate killings, constructed about 250km of roads, reactivation of Niger-Kaduna train, ban commercial motorcycle operations Minna , Minna-Bida road construction:, Niger govt to return Internally, Gov Bello acknowledges Federal govt’s swift response, Boko Haram has hoisted its flag, 6 Minna township roads, Abubakar Bello, APC membership registration, Niger 2021 budget, security outfit, crime prevention, Niger, Niger govt reconsiders shutdown, Nigeria @60, Gov BelloNiger governor, roads, 50 hectares of land, Niger, NSCDC,Niger State, special schools, ICT, Kogi CJ APC, COVID-19, Bobi grazing reserve, Niger, cattle, governor, lebanese govt, niger governor tests positive, banditry attacks in Niger, bobi grazing reserve, Niger schools to resume, secondary schools resumption, stiffer penalties for criminals, women in nation-building, Edusoko University, Governor Bello directs
Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has appealed to the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) to ensure strict penalties for erring Engineers in the country.

Governor Sani Bello made the call when the President of the Council and his entourage visited him at the Government House, Minna.

The Governor expressed concern over the rising cases of collapsed buildings in Nigeria and the negative effect of comprising the standard of projects, especially infrastructure.

He said when erring Engineers were identified and sanctioned accordingly, it would help change the narrative.

While assuring of his continued support to COREN, the Governor acknowledged the benefits of partnering with the Council in the area of infrastructural development.

Earlier, the President, of COREN, Engineer Ali Rabiu, explained that they were in Minna for the inauguration of the state technical committee.

Engineer Rabiu said the committee when inaugurated, is expected to monitor all engineering projects in the state to ensure engineering is practised in accordance with global standards.

The President expressed optimism that with the Committee in Niger State, there would be value for money as regards infrastructural development.

He said most of the building collapse and low standard of road projects are mostly due to the involvement of quacks stressing that the Council has a mechanism of sanctioning members that commit infractions and will not hesitate to activate it whenever any member is found wanting.

The President noted that the state technical committee was to be established in all the 36 states of the federation and so far, Niger state is the 18th to be inaugurated.

He appreciated the Governor for providing them with land to construct their office complex.

 

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

You might also like
Latest News

FEC okays compulsory mother tongue instruction in primary schools

Latest News

Yahaya Bello presents N172bn 2023 budget

Latest News

FG blames high poverty level on state governors

Latest News

Northern Govs describe late Paul Unongo as achiever with patriotic zeal

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More