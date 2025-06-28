Niger gov calls for collaboration between private, public sectors to mitigate flood disasters

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has called for closer collaboration between the private and public sectors to address climate change issues and invest in infrastructure for water harvesting.

The Governor made the call at the Niger State liaison office in Abuja when he received the Body of Banks’ Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) on a condolence visit over the Mokwa flood disaster.

He said that with such infrastructure, excess water can be harvested and used for year-round food production without necessarily relying on rainfall, thereby ensuring food security.

The Governor emphasised that the unfortunate incidence of flood disasters can be mitigated if water harvesting infrastructure is deliberately developed.

He noted that there are significant opportunities for banks to grow their profits, considering their importance to the growth of Nigeria’s economy.

The Governor appreciated their visit and the donation of relief materials made to the flood victims when the incident occurred.

The Group Managing Director of United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Chairman of the Body of Banks’ CEOs, Dr. Oliver Alawuba, attributed the disaster to the effects of climate change, describing the impact of the flood as very devastating.

He explained that the body of banks had already made donations to the flood victims but still saw the need to pay a condolence visit to the “farmer Governor” over the incident.

Dr. Alawuba applauded the state government for its swift response to the disaster and expressed hope that lessons had been learnt in terms of planning and sensitisation.

While also acknowledging the support of the state government to banks, the Chairman of the Body of Banks assured of their commitment to partnering with the state government in making a positive impact as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

