Niger: Gov Bago visits pilgrims in Makkah, gifts SR300 each

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has paid a visit to Niger State pilgrims in Makkah, currently camped at Muna, as part of his annual tradition to show love and concern for the wellbeing of citizens on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

During the visit, the Governor interacted with the pilgrims, commending them for their good conduct in the holy land.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Amirul Hajj, the Executive Secretary of the Pilgrims Board, and other officials for ensuring a smooth and well-coordinated Hajj experience for Niger State pilgrims in Makkah.

Governor Bago announced a monetary gift of SR300 to each of the 3,026 pilgrims.

He disclosed that their return journey would begin on June 15, 2025. He further urged them to continue praying for the people of the state, particularly victims of the recent devastating flood disaster in Mokwa.

He assured them that measures were already being implemented both to assist those affected and to prevent future occurrences.

