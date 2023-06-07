Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has restated that his government will see to the realization of urban renewal plans in all the major cities in the state.

Governor Umaru Bago stated this when he went round to inspect some strategic locations within Minna, the state capital with the contractors to survey areas where some projects will be located.

He said re-modernising the major towns have become imperative considering the poor environment the people are living in over the years.

The Governor expressed optimism that the people will be happy with the developmental projects even if it will cost them their buildings so long they will be compensated.

“We want urban renewal in all the major cities in the state. Want to introduce bridges and under passes, expand the roads, create new layouts and Bye-passes so that business will thrive.

“The people are happy. They’ve been living in squalor for a very long time so if you demolish their houses as far as you compensate them, they will be fine, ” he said.

On how to source resources for the projects, Governor Bago said “if you take loans for infrastructural development, people will not cry and it will pay itself.

“What we are bringing here is a complete package, the funding for this project has already been secured and we are hitting the ground running,” he further disclosed.

Areas inspected were Obasanjo complex , Mobil roundabout, Tunga roundabout, Minna City gate roundabout, Tugan Goro, Chanchaga Bridge, Barkin Sale-Morris Bridge, Kpakungu and Old Secretariat roundabout amongst others.

