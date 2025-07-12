Niger foods signs tripartite pact with CAFRAM, origin group to boost Brazil-Nigeria trade

Niger Foods Security Systems and Logistics Company Ltd has formally entered into a tripartite agreement with the Chamber of Commerce for the Americas, Africa, and the Caribbean (CAFRAM), and The Origin Group.

The collaboration aims to promote business advocacy, create platforms for strategic networking, and support inclusive economic development, all in line with the legal and foreign policy frameworks of Brazil and Nigeria.

As part of the agreement, the parties will jointly establish and operate the Brazil-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce—a non-exclusive, multi-regional platform open to stakeholders from Brazil, Nigeria, the Americas, Africa, and the Caribbean.

The initiative will be facilitated through the Câmara de Comércio Indústria e Serviços África América e Caribe (CAFRAM).

Under the agreement, Niger Foods will serve as a co-promoter and institutional founding member of the Chamber, providing strategic advisory services on agro-industrial trade, investment, and logistics between Nigeria and Brazil. CAFRAM will oversee the establishment and formalisation of the Chamber, which will host its secretariat in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil.

The Brazil-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce, envisioned as a private sector-led, non-partisan business network, is expected to focus on advancing investment opportunities, facilitating trade, advocating policy reforms, and promoting economic growth.

The agreement also recognises the strategic importance of deepening economic and commercial ties between Brazil and Nigeria, with a view to boosting the economies of both nations.

The Origin Group will coordinate high-level engagements between government and private sector stakeholders, including collaboration with the Lagos State Government and other regional authorities.

