Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has raised the alarm over cases of flash floods in some communities across the state affecting farming activities in Bosso and Paikoro and Edati local government areas of the state.

The Acting Director General of NSEMA, Malam Garba Salihu raised the alarm on Wednesday during an interactive session with the newsmen in his office in Minna.

Salihu stressed that the agency has started receiving reports of flash floods in some communities affecting farming activities in Bosso and Paikoro and Edati local government areas of the state.

The NSEMA Boss stated further that some people in the state have been experiencing pockets of flash floods saying, “we have some farm lands whereby ridges of yam seedlings, residential houses among others have been swept away by flash floods. And this is just the beginning.”

Salihu thereby advised resident particularly in the rural communities and their counterparts Urban Areas dwellers in parts of the state to be watchful.

According to him, “those people living on the floods plains should stay clear off the floods plains while the farmers in particular in Niger state should reduce their activities on the river banks including floods plains while those in the he Urban cities should also be very watchful and make sure they are always at home whenever it is raining and the children should not be allowed to play on the banks of the rivers and particularly these drainages close to their houses”

“We should also make sure that we don’t build on waterways and those in the cities or Urban areas should not clog the drainages with refuse dumps’, he declared.

Speaking further the NSEMA Boss expressed his happiness that the new Governor in the state, Mohammed Umaru Bago has started proactively by decongesting structures along the waterways in parts of the state like Minna and Suleja areas of the state.