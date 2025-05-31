Niger flood disaster: Death toll rises to 151

The Niger State Government has disclosed that 151 lifeless bodies were recovered following the flash flood that swept through Mokwa township on Wednesday, 28th May 2025.

The government has also appealed to the Federal Government for urgent support to assist the affected victims in the three impacted communities within Mokwa Local Government Area.

The State Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba, made the plea while receiving a Federal Government delegation led by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatdo, at the Council Chamber of the Government House in Minna on Saturday, 31st May 2025. The delegation visited on behalf of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, who was in Lagos State for the commissioning of some projects alongside members of the Federal Executive Council.

Garba disclosed that interim reports indicate that 151 bodies were recovered and buried, 318 individuals were displaced, 513 households and 268 houses were affected. He added that the three communities hit by the flood are Tiffin Maza, Anguwan Hausawa in Mokwa town, and Rabba community, where 36 bodies were recovered and 11 people were injured. The flood also washed away two roads and two bridges.

According to the Deputy Governor, assessments are still ongoing to determine the full scope of needs for the victims. He said the state government has approved the distribution of 6,000 bags of rice to cushion the effect of the disaster.

Comrade Yakubu Garba also commended the Federal Government’s prompt intervention in establishing temporary camps and assessing the affected communities to provide solutions to the crisis. He noted that the actual cause of the flooding remains unclear, and praised the swift response of NEMA and other relevant agencies.

Earlier, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, expressed the Federal Government’s profound sorrow over the devastating flood disaster that has claimed many lives and destroyed unquantified properties in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

He stated, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been fully briefed on the unfortunate situation and has directed all relevant emergency responders and security agencies to intensify ongoing search and rescue operations at the scenes of the incidents,” adding that the immediate priority of the Federal Government is to save lives and provide urgent relief to survivors through NEMA.

Idris further noted that the Federal Government “extends its heartfelt condolences to the Niger State Government, bereaved families of the victims, as well as the people of Niger State in this moment of grief,” stressing that the nation stands in solidarity with them.

He added that efforts are being made to mitigate future occurrences, including the president’s directive to the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to commence sensitisation and awareness campaigns in communities located on flood plains and close to riverbanks.

Similarly, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatdo, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s position in extending its deepest condolences to the entire state, the victims, and the people of Mokwa Local Government.

He pledged to assess the situation and identify key areas of support for internally displaced persons and migrants to meet their immediate needs. He, however, noted that the flooding might not be unconnected to the climate change challenges being experienced globally.

