Niger: Five more bodies recovered from Mokwa flood incident

Niger State Government has announced the recovery of five additional bodies from the recent flood disaster in Mokwa Local Government Area, bringing the total number of casualties to 158.

According to the Secretary to the State Governor (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman, four bodies were recovered on Monday evening, while one body was recovered in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“The bodies recovered have been buried. This development brings the total number of confirmed fatalities from the flood to 158,” the SSG stated.

The State Government has appealed to residents and the general public to remain calm and prayerful during this moment of collective grief. “We urge everyone to avoid spreading unverified or misleading information that may further deepen sorrow, incite panic, or cause unnecessary confusion within our communities,” Alhaji Abubakar Usman said.

The Government remains committed to providing necessary support to affected families and intensifying rescue and relief efforts where needed.

“While we continue to mourn the lives lost, the Government remains committed to providing the necessary support to affected families and intensifying rescue and relief efforts where needed,” the statement stressed.

Alhaji Abubakar Usman prayed that “May their souls rest in peace.”

