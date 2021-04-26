Niger female pupil emerges best candidate in 2021 Jolly Phonics reading, pronunciation competition ― NSUBEB Chairman

A Primary two female pupil, Aisha Saidu, from Mokwa Model Primary School in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State has emerged as the best candidate in this year’s international Jolly Phonics reading, pronunciation competition held in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

The Executive Chairman, Niger State Universal Basic Education Board, (NSUBEB) Dr Isah Adamu, stated this at the weekend in an interview with the Nigerian Online in his office in Minna, the state capital.

He said, “the award is about reading aloud competition. It is a competition that was organised by the Jolly Phonics Students Universal Learning Solutions Nigeria. It specialised in the rules of speaking English and all grammatical functions. The young girl in Primary two, went into the competition and she came up as the best candidate.”

According to Dr Adamu, “I never imagine that the girl will do us this proud. It shows that there is hope and that was why we celebrated her. It shows that there is hope despite all the hopelessness being portrayed in our public schools. Some children because they are ready and willing to learn, they are doing exceptionally very good.”

He stated further that the incumbent All Progressive Congress( APC) led-administration of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in the state, has so far constructed no fewer than about 5,000 classrooms for primary schools in parts of the state as part of the silent revolution going on in the education sector.

The NSUBEB’s boss explained that the revolution has also opened up opportunities for pupils of State Public Schools to excel in their performances even at the international level.

Dr Isah Adamu noted that one of such excellent performances and general improvement in the standard of learning and teaching in government schools was the emergence of a Primary two pupil, Aisha Saidu from Mokwa Model Primary School as the best candidate in this year’s International Jolly Phonics reading, pronunciation competition held in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Niger female pupil emerges best candidate in 2021 Jolly Phonics reading, pronunciation competition ― NSUBEB Chairman