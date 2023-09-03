The Niger State Government has declared that the flood situation in the state has reached an alarming level, displacing no fewer than 224 communities across approximately 15 local government areas (LGAs) since the onset of heavy rainfall in this year’s rainy season.

This announcement was made by the Acting Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Mallam Salihu Garba, during a press briefing held at his office on Ebitu Ukiwe Street, GRA Minna, over the weekend.

According to Garba, the agency has been inundated with reports of flood disasters in 15 out of the state’s 25 LGAs since the beginning of the ongoing rainy season.

Garba further emphasised that the flood incidents affected 224 communities, with 17 of them relocating from their original locations in Mokwa Local Government Area to higher ground within the state.

Additionally, other affected communities sought refuge in areas with higher elevation, both within and outside of Niger State.

Some communities, such as Muregier in Mokwa LGA, moved to neighbouring communities in Kwara State, while others relocated to safer regions in Kogi State.

Remarkably, there have been no reported casualties as a result of the flood disasters this year in Niger State.

Garba attributed this fortunate outcome to the state government’s effective preparedness and response strategies, under the guidance of Governor Rt. Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago.

Garba acknowledged that this year’s flood situation was unprecedented in terms of the number of affected communities, LGAs, and displaced individuals, especially given the absence of fatalities.

He credited the success to the agency’s robust sensitisation efforts, which had effectively encouraged local residents to heed advice and relocate to higher ground when necessary.

