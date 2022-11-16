Niger electoral body presents certificates of return to 24 chairmen-elect

The Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) has presented certificates of return to 24 local government chairmen-elect and councilors-elect.

Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Baba Aminu, said while presenting the certificates to the chairmen on Wednesday, in Minna, said the certificates indicate that they have been duly elected as chairmen and councilors of their respective councils.

It would be recalled that NSIEC had on Nov 10, 2022, conducted local government elections to elect new chairmen to represent various local government areas.

Aminu said the presentation of certificates marks the starting point where they would begin to fulfill the pledges made to their constituents.

“As you accept the affixed honorable name to your individual names, I urge you to live by that affixed name, be honourable in your conduct, in your character and dealing with your constituents and above all be honorable to your conscience,” he said.

He reminded that the finances of their local governments was for the socio-economic development and not finances to change their personal levels.

He urged them to be close to their constituents and not be chairmen of diaspora who live in the state urban areas and only visit when monies are to be disbursed.





He noted that their positive performance at the grassroots would help strengthen democracy while their poor performance would lead to more apathy against democracy and the process of democratic governance.

He commended Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello for remaining a true democrat and allowing the commission to exercise her independence.

Responding, Mr. Danladi Iya, the chairman-elect for Tafa Local Government Council, said he would ensure the people enjoy the dividends of democracy by giving him the mandate.

Also, Mr Yusuf Wali, who returned as Chairman-elect of Gurara, said he would improve on his achievement by focusing more on grassroots development.

Similarly, Malam Iliyasu Zakari, Chairman-elect for Agwara local government area, said his people should expect dividends of democracy and improvement in the agriculture potential of the local government to increase the internally generated revenue.

The certificate of return for Katcha local government was however withheld.