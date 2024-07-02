Mr Yakubu Garba, the Deputy Governor of Niger State, has lost his wife, Hajiya Zainab Garba.

Governor Umaru Bago expressed his sorrow over the passing of Hajiya Zainab Garba in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Bologi Ibrahim, in Minna on Tuesday.

He described her death as a significant loss to the state.

“It is indeed devastating news and a trying moment, not only for my deputy but the government and the entire people of the state,” Bago remarked.

The governor encouraged the deputy governor to accept his wife’s death as the will of Allah, finding solace in the knowledge that she lived a good life.

“The State Executive Council shares in your loss and will provide every needed support at this moment of grief,” he assured.

Governor Bago also prayed to Allah to forgive all the shortcomings of the deceased and grant her Aljannat Firdausi.

