Niger deputy gov, LG chair visit Mokwa flash flood victims

The Deputy Governor of Niger State, Comrade Yakubu Garba, alongside the Executive Chairman of Mokwa Local Government Area, Hon. (Amb.) Jibril Abdullahi Muregi, has visited victims of the flash flood disaster that followed a heavy downpour in parts of Mokwa township on Thursday.

They were accompanied by Hon. Zakari Ndagi Kinbokun, Member Representing Mokwa Constituency; Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Hon. Ahmed Baba Suleiman Yumu; APC State Deputy Chairman, Hon. Zakari Rabba; Alh. Shehu Edogi; APC State Ex Officio and Member I of the Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB), Hajiya Kaka Wabi; APC Zone ‘A’ Chairman, Hon. Shuaibu Ibn Ahmed (Yaminin); representative of the Etsu Nupe, Pharm. Yahaya Aliyu, Mayakin Nupe; Hajia Hauwa Koroka; and the APC Zone Woman Leader.

Describing the incident as a tragic natural disaster, Hon. Muregi noted that thousands of people had been displaced, lives lost, and many injured.

He expressed appreciation for the swift response of the Niger State Government under the able leadership of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, and commended the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs Zubaida Umar; Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA); the International Organization for Migration (IOM); Red Cross Nigeria; and other organisations and individuals for their timely support.

He announced that the Council had provided an educational facility as a temporary shelter (IDP camp) for the displaced victims, while efforts were ongoing to mobilise additional support.

He assured residents of the Council’s continued commitment and prayed against a recurrence of such a calamity.

