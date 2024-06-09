Youths across Nigeria have been urged to partner with Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd. (TSSNL) to secure oil and gas assets as well as shore up oil production in the Niger Delta.

The admonition was the message of the Youth Wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which lauded Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, with an award as part of activities marking President Bola Tinubu’s one year in office.

The youths commended Tompolo for protecting the nation’s crude oil and empowering youths in the Niger Delta in particular and Nigeria in general through TSSNL, just as they pledged their loyalty with a presentation of an award of excellence.

The National Youth Wing of the party, comprising the National Officers of the party, the zonal officers, state youth leaders, and those of ward level, were part of the entourage to Oporoza, headquarters of the Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

They said the award was in recognition of TSSNL’s relentless services in the protection of crude oil against theft and vandalism.

One of the APC youth leaders, Hon. Jamaluddeen Kabir, said, “We recognised him (Tompolo) based on the fact that he is empowering the youths, not just the Ijaw Nation but all over the country. We’re a living testimony to this.

“We, therefore, expect him to continue to support the youths and partner with APC’s Youth Wing down to the grassroots.”

APC Southwest Youth Leader, Comrade Lawal Paff, said that Tompolo has made the country proud by helping the government secure oil and gas pipelines, an action that has improved the nation’s revenue.

He called on the youths to take advantage of this to partner with Tompolo’s security outfit in improving Nigeria’s oil production.

“I am calling on our youths to take advantage of what Tompolo is doing and work with him to make the country great.

“They should always think of what they can do for Nigeria and as a nation, not what Nigeria can do for them,” he admonished.

Responding, Tompolo thanked the group for the awards and urged youths to work with President Tinubu to save the country.

“I thank all of you very much for leaving your various places and travelling all the way to Oporoza here. It’s not an easy task.

“I believe you would have read in different newspapers that Tompolo is fighting illegal bunkering. Yes, crude oil is the only source of survival in this country, and 90 per cent of our people, in one way or another, are involved in illegal bunkering.

“So, I admonish our people, especially the youths, to stand firm with Mr. President and join those who are doing the right thing to salvage our country,” Tompolo advised.

