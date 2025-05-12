Niger Delta youths declare support for Tinubu

A coalition of youth groups under the aegis of the Coalition of Niger Deltans for Equity and Justice (CNDEJ) has pledged its unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, citing key achievements under his administration.

Speaking at a press conference in Warri on Sunday, CNDEJ spokesman Prince Meshach Bebenimibo said the group’s decision is rooted in what it described as “remarkable gains” recorded in critical sectors over the past two years.

“We will continue to stand with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because he has demonstrated a sincere commitment to Nigeria’s progress,” Bebenimibo stated.

He highlighted several reforms initiated by the Tinubu administration, including the removal of fuel subsidy, which he said had curbed financial leakages, and reforms in the foreign exchange sector that have contributed to stabilising the naira.

On the oil and gas front, Bebenimibo pointed out that Nigeria attracted over $5 billion in Final Investment Decisions in 2024, becoming the continent’s top destination for energy investments.

He also praised the 2024 Electricity Act, which empowers states to develop and regulate their own electricity markets.

Bebenimibo further lauded the Supreme Court ruling on local government autonomy, describing it as a landmark decision under Tinubu’s watch.

He noted that over 169,000 students have benefitted from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), while the government has also secured $1.07 billion from the World Bank for critical health interventions, including subsidies for cancer patients.

He underscored infrastructure development, citing the approval of over ₦2.5 trillion in road projects, as evidence of the administration’s commitment to national growth.

Describing the current period as “a transformative era,” Bebenimibo said the coalition is set to mobilise five million youths nationwide to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President.

“Only President Bola Ahmed Tinubu can lead Nigeria to the promised land,” he said, expressing confidence in a landslide victory come 2027.

He also commended High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, for his strategic support to the Tinubu administration, particularly in the fight against oil theft through Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL).

“We are proud of Tompolo’s unwavering dedication to the peace and economic security of the Niger Delta,” Bebenimibo concluded.

