Niger Delta: Stakeholders unite to drive inclusive petroleum industry act implementation

In a groundbreaking series of stakeholder engagements across the Niger Delta, communities, traditional leaders, civil society organisations, regulatory agencies, and host community development trusts (HCDTs) have reaffirmed their commitment to inclusive, transparent, and accountable implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The consultative meetings, convened by the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) with support from the Ford Foundation, spanned Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Ondo, and Rivers.

Across the five states, stakeholders engaged in robust discussions on challenges and opportunities in operationalising the PIA, sharing best practices, and crafting actionable strategies to ensure host communities fully benefit from the PIA framework.

Meetings highlighted key observations, including capacity gaps, outdated community development plans (CDPs), limited representation of women and persons with disabilities (PWDs), weak monitoring and evaluation practices, and the need for better synergy with local and state governments.

A central focus of these convenings was the review and adoption of five innovative community development models: the Inclusivity Model (to ensure the active participation of women, youth, and PWDs), the Project Sharing Matrix Model (to promote equitable distribution of projects and resources), the Project and Capacity Building Model (integrating training and project execution), the Multi-Settlor Communities Model (facilitating harmonization of development plans in communities with multiple oil and gas operators), and the Monitoring & Evaluation Model (for continuous project tracking and accountability).

At the end of the meetings, stakeholders emphasised the urgent need for continuous capacity-building programmes for HCDT members and community leaders, with dedicated funding from HCDT budgets.

They also underscored the need to increase the representation of women, youth, and PWDs in HCDT governance, project execution, and benefits, mandating inclusive policies and programs.

Participants called for publicly accessible annual reports and independent audits of HCDT funds, as well as alignment of projects with local government development plans to prevent duplication and waste.

They also called for the establishment of robust community-based grievance redress systems and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to prevent and resolve conflicts.

Stakeholders agreed to prioritize long-term socio-economic benefits—such as education, healthcare, renewable energy, and environmental remediation—over short-term gains.

Calls were made for HCDTs to form coalitions to advocate collectively with government, donors, and other stakeholders to mobilize resources and support, including beyond settlor contributions.

Importantly, there was a shared consensus on the need to establish State-level Multi-Stakeholder Platforms (MSPs) to sustain the momentum of these conversations, coordinate efforts, and ensure alignment across different stakeholders for effective PIA implementation.

A notable outcome of the Ondo State meeting was the presentation of a Charter of Demands from Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), emphasizing the need for inclusive project designs, data collection on PWDs, skills training, financial support, and active advocacy to ensure equal participation in community development.

Effiong Essien, acting executive director of PIND, stated, “We are proud to see host communities across the Niger Delta driving these conversations and taking ownership of their development.

“By fostering inclusive dialogue, building capacity, and strengthening accountability, we can ensure that the promises of the PIA are fulfilled in a way that leaves no one behind.”

Chuks Ofulue, advocacy manager of PIND, added, “These multi-state consultations have laid the groundwork for stronger partnerships between communities, regulatory agencies, and settlors.”

“By adopting these community development models and pushing for inclusive State-level MSPs, we can build transparent, equitable, and community-led development frameworks that sustain peace and prosperity in the Niger Delta.”